BROCKTON (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Brockton.
Neighbors heard the crash around 7 a.m. on Ash and West Chestnut Streets.
Police were inspecting a Prius that veered off the road and smashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped on impact, and the top portion was left dangling above the ground.
One man who was in the area at the time of the crash rushed in and attempted CPR on the victim.
“I just think it was glare from the sun. Coming up this hill you can’t see in the morning,” he said. “I think maybe she veered off a little bit, I don’t know, and ended up going through he pole. That’s what I saw first, her lying in the street after. I tried to do what I could to help her out.”
No additional details on the crash are currently available.