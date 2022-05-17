CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (CBS) – A tornado was captured on dashcam video in Charlestown, New Hampshire Monday night. The National Weather Service said the tornado had a top wind speed of 90 mph.
The video was recorded by Wes Carter as a line of thunderstorms raced across New England. The video was taken on Route 12 just before 7 p.m.
Police in Charlestown said the storm knocked down trees and power lines. No injuries have been reported.
After surveying the damage, the NWS said the confirmed tornado had mainly EF0 damage intensity, with some pockets of EF1 beginning at the Claremont town line.
There were no tornado warnings issued in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher said the area is in a terrible spot when it comes to radar coverage. “Some subtle rotation was visible but a tough call,” Fisher said.