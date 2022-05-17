BOSTON (CBS) — The second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros was not a very fun time for the Boston Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi was roughed up by the Astros, who socked five homers against the Red Sox righty in the frame.

Ouch. But at least one fan at Fenway Park seemed to enjoy himself in the disastrous inning.

That fan, seated in the front row of the Monster Seats in left field, caught two of the five baseballs that the Astros sent into the seats in the inning. Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

This fan caught TWO Astros HRs in the same inning 😳 @brwalkoff pic.twitter.com/8m2Oahp8SS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2022

The fan caught homers hit by Jeremy Pena and Yuli Gurriel, collecting Pena’s on a bounce and Gurriel’s on the fly.

Houston’s big inning gave the Astros a 9-1 lead at the time. Eovaldi was lifted after the Gurriel blast, lasting just 1.2 innings while allowing six earned runs off eight hits — including those five homers.

Eovaldi had retired the Astros on just five pitches in the top of the first. Then he tied some MLB history, becoming just the third pitcher to allow five homers in the same inning.

Allowed 5 HR in an inning: Nathan Eovaldi, 2nd, Tonight

Chase Anderson, 4th, 9/17/20

Michael Blazek, 3rd, 7/27/17 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 17, 2022

Houston hit another homer — a grand slam off the bat of Kyle Tucker — in the bottom of the fourth to go up 13-3 on Boston.

The Red Sox have two homers of their own in the game; a solo shot by Rafael Devers in the bottom of the first and a two-run dinger by JD Martinez in the bottom of the third.