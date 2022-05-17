Dreadful third quarter dooms Celtics, Butler leads Heat to 118-107 victory in Game 1Everything fell apart of the Celtics in the third quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat.

Astros Crush Five Homers In Second Inning, Rout Red Sox 13-4The Astros tied the MLB record for most home runs in an inning, hitting five off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi as part of a nine-run second to help Houston rout Boston 13-4 on Tuesday night.

Same fan catches two home run balls during Astros' 5-homer inning against Red Sox at Fenway ParkAt least one fan at Fenway Park seemed to enjoy himself in the disastrous second inning for the Red Sox.

What's next for Al Horford?It's unclear how long Al Horford will be out after entering Health & Safety Protocol on Tuesday, but Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not rule him out for Thursday night's Game 2 against the Heat.

Al Horford, Marcus Smart both out for Celtics in Game 1 vs. HeatThe Celtics will be shorthanded when they tip off the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.