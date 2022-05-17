NATICK (CBS) – Mark Plant is paid to keep Natick’s Memorial Elementary School sparkling clean. “I love just being a part of helping the cleanliness of the school and making sure it looks good,” Plant said.
But the bright spots of his days, are of course those K-4 kids who bring life to its hallways.
“Sometimes if I go to a local supermarket I’ll hear ‘Hey Mr. Plant!’ – this and that. I see them grow up, which is awesome,” he said.
The dictionary defines custodian as “one who guards and protects or maintains.” And Tuesday at lunchtime, Plant protected a child who was choking.
"You're going along with your day, and it changes on a dime. You don't really think about it. You just do it," he recalled.
He and another staff member successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver in front of a full cafeteria. That student is OK, and the rest of the school witnessed unforgettable lessons: safety, staying calm under pressure, and always jumping in to help.
“I’m glad I was there and the lunch monitor. She had started it and I just came and finished it. We did it together,” he said.
That 'together' team mentality – another reason Mark loves where he works. In the community where he grew up.
“We’re all in it together,” Plant said. “I believe anyone else in here would have done the same thing.”