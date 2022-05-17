BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,425 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 9.12%.
There were 30 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.READ MORE: "It's been relentless": UMass Memorial workers once again under pressure from latest COVID wave
Currently, there are 803 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 78 patients currently in intensive care.READ MORE: Gaming Commission reports about $99 million in April revenue across all casinos
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,678,118. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,291.MORE NEWS: Shrewsbury teen's mental health podcast aims to help fellow high school students
There were 30,834 total new tests reported.