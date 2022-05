Woman files for protective order against Rajon RondoA Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.

Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals preview: Two tough defenses against two balanced attacksThe road to a title doesn't get any easier for the Celtics, who will look to continue their revenge tour and knock off the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals ScheduleThe Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll battle with the top-seeded Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Red Sox beat Astros 6-3 after 98-minute rain delay at Fenway ParkThe Red Sox held on for a 6-3 win over the Astros at Fenway Park.

No decision on future yet, but Patrice Bergeron says he'll only play for Boston BruinsPatrice Bergeron still hasn't decided if his hockey career will continue. But if he does return, he said it will be for only one team: The Boston Bruins.