CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park

BOSTON (CBS) — Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.

The Gaming Commission said the three casinos in the state took about $99 million in gross revenue last month.

READ MORE: "It's been relentless": UMass Memorial workers once again under pressure from latest COVID wave

Encore Boston Harbor led the way with $63.7 million.

READ MORE: Shrewsbury teen's mental health podcast aims to help fellow high school students

MGM Springfield had $22 and a half million and the Plainridge Park slots parlor brought in just under $13 million.

The state has received nearly $28 million in taxes.

MORE NEWS: Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite high gas prices, airfare

Since casino gambling became legal in Massachusetts, the state has received more than $1.1 billion in taxes and assessments.

CBSBoston.com Staff