BOSTON (CBS) — Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
The Gaming Commission said the three casinos in the state took about $99 million in gross revenue last month.READ MORE: "It's been relentless": UMass Memorial workers once again under pressure from latest COVID wave
Encore Boston Harbor led the way with $63.7 million.READ MORE: Shrewsbury teen's mental health podcast aims to help fellow high school students
MGM Springfield had $22 and a half million and the Plainridge Park slots parlor brought in just under $13 million.
The state has received nearly $28 million in taxes.MORE NEWS: Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite high gas prices, airfare
Since casino gambling became legal in Massachusetts, the state has received more than $1.1 billion in taxes and assessments.