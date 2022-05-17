Celtics rule out both Marcus Smart, Al Horford for Game 1 vs. HeatThe Celtics will be shorthanded when they tip off the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Vince Wilfork voted into Patriots Hall Of FameVince Wilfork is getting a red jacket this summer. The former New England defensive lineman was announced as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Patrice Bergeron named finalist for Selke Award for 11th straight seasonDeath, taxes and Patrice Bergeron being a Selke finalist. Those are the certainties in life.

A Tom Brady Roast is coming to NetflixTom Brady will serve as executive producer for a new Netflix series "Greatest Roasts of All Time" and will also be the show's first roast target.

Woman files for protective order against Rajon RondoA Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.