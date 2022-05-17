CBS News BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi’s arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery.

Edwin Fantauzzi. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help locating Fantauzzi.

Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400.

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.

