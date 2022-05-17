CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A sketch of a person of interest in the murders of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid has been released by the Concord Police and the Attorney General of New Hampshire Tuesday. The reward for information that leads to an arrested has also increased to $33,500.
The Reids were found shot to death off the Broken Ground Trails near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex on April 21, a few days after they went missing.
The person of interest is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'10" tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven. According to police, he was seen in the area of the shooting on Monday wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information about this man’s identity or whereabouts should call Concord police at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to 274637.