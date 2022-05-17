BOSTON (CBS) — The undermanned Celtics came out firing in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat. The Celtics of the first half looked like they may be able to steal the first game of the series, even without Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

But the Celtics of the second half were downright dreadful. Boston came out of halftime ice cold and lethargic, and Miami stormed out with a 22-2 run to completely flip the game. The Celtics went on to lose Game 1, 118-107, in Miami.

The third quarter changed everything, with Miami outscoring Boston 39-14 in the frame. It turned an eight-point Celtics lead at the break into a 17-point Heat advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Celtics shot just 2-for-13 in the quarter, and turned the ball over eight times.

That just isn’t going to get it done in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics ran out of gas after their stellar first half and were no match for the Heat over the final 24 minutes of the game. Now they find themselves in a 1-0 series hole, with Game 2 set for Thursday night in Miami.

Jimmy Butler was phenomenal for the Heat with 41 points, including 17 points in that incredible third quarter. He hit 12 of his 19 shots from the floor, and went 17-for-18 at the free throw line.

Jayson Tatum scored just eight points in the second half and finished with 29 for the game on 10-for-21 shooting. He turned the ball over seven times. Jaylen Brown was cold until the fourth quarter, shooting just 7-for-17 — and a frustrating 6-for-10 from the free throw line — for 24 points.

The Celtics raced out to a 7-0 lead to start the game as the Heat missed their first seven shots, and took a 14-6 lead when Tatum split the Miami D for a nice driving layup. The Celtics defense was relentless to start the game, forcing the Heat into several bad shots and three turnovers.

But things changed when Herro checked in as the Heat went on a 15-7 run to tie things at 21-21 with 2:40 in the quarter. Herro scored five points and dished out three assists during the run. Miami took its first lead of the game, 23-21, out of a Boston timeout when Caleb Martin turned a Tatum turnover into a fast break jam.

Tatum answered by scoring two straight hoops for Boston, and Payton Pritchard hit a deep three with 35 seconds left. The Celtics led 28-25 after the first quarter, with Tatum scoring 10 points in the frame.

Boston went on an early 9-0 run early in the second quarter, sparked by some incredible play from Aaron Nesmith off the bench. His biggest play was a rejection of a Martin fastbreak dunk attempt, assuring the Heat put zero points on the board despite having a 4-on-1 opportunity.

The Celtics missed a pair of threes on their ensuing possession, but also came down with two offensive boards — including one from Nesmith — and the possession ended with Tatum lobbing it to Rob Williams for an emphatic dunk. That duo hooked up for another lob jam on Boston’s next basket, followed by a nice Jaylen Brown Euro step layup. Brown hit a pullup fade the next time down the floor off a Nesmith steal, and the C’s capped off their 9-0 run (and 20-7 run overall) with a three by Pritchard off a Robert Williams block. That three gave Boston a 41-30 lead and forced Miami to call a timeout.

The Celtics went up by 13 in the second quarter thanks to some great passing and by attacking the basket, but Herro continued to stay hot for the Heat. After putting in a second-chance floater, he turned a Derrick White bad pass into a driving layup to make it a 58-52 game with just over a minute to go in the half. But Tatum hit two free throws and then blocked a Butler three, which turned into a transition layup by White. The Celtics led 62-54 at the break after shooting 59 percent in the first half, racking up 17 assists on 26 made baskets. Tatum scored 21 points in the first half.

That’s when things got ugly for Boston. Real ugly.

The Celtics started cold and the Heat rattled off a 10-1 run to begin the third quarter. Gabe Vincent drained a deep three to make it a 63-62 game, and after he missed another deep attempt, Butler cleaned up the rebound and put it in for an easy bucket to give the Heat a 64-63 lead. Ime Udoka called a timeout and berated his team for their lack of energy to start the quarter.

His message didn’t get through, because that 10-1 run turned into a 22-2 run for Miami. Boston started the third quarter 0-for-6 with a pair of turnovers. Tatum was stripped by Max Strus at the three-point line, and Strus raced down for an easy dunk to put the Heat up eight, 72-64.

The Celtics called another timeout, but it just got worse for Boston. Butler made back-to-back steals off bad passes by Tatum and scored on both of them, putting Miami up 76-64.

Boston’s first four points in the quarter came at the free throw line. The Celtics didn’t make a shot from the floor until there was 4:53 left in the quarter when Robert Williams put in an and-1 layup.

A 9-0 Celtics run cut Miami’s lead to 76-73, but more turnovers and missed hoops followed for Boston. PJ Tucker missed two free throws for Miami, but Dewayne Dedmon corralled the second miss and eventually finished with a layup to push the Heat lead back up to eight, 82-74. Miami closed the quarter on an 11-0 run, as the Celtics missed their last five shots and turned the ball over four times over the final four minutes.

Boston was back within 10 with 3:29 to go when Brown hit a tough three. But Strus drained a deep three out of a Miami timeout, and Jimmy Butler answered another Brown three with a nasty turnaround fade over Tatum to give the Heat a 114-102 edge with 2:30 to play. Butler put the finishing touches on the Miami win with a driving layup with 35.7 left to make it a 118-107 game.

The Celtics were their own worst enemy on Tuesday night, finishing the game with 16 turnovers. Brown didn’t get it going until late and had several miscues throughout. The Celtics didn’t rely on the three as much as they have been this postseason, but hit only 11 of their 34 shots from downtown.

After a great start, Game 1 turned really ugly for the Celtics. The Heat outmuscled them for the final 24 minutes of the game and stamped out any chance at a Boston upset.

Now the Celtics have one day to shake it off and try to steal Game 2 on Thursday night.