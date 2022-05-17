BURLINGTON (CBS) – Two members of a driveway paving crew were seriously hurt in an electrical accident Tuesday morning in Burlington.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Carey Ave.
A 20-year-old man was operating a skid-steer loader when it made contact with live wires and he was shocked. The second man tried to help when he was also shocked.
The men were working with a driveway paving crew for a private contractor at the time of the accident.
Both men were treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries that are described as serious.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is responding to the scene.
Carey Road is closed between Meadowvale and Marion Roads and an emergency crew is expected to be in the neighborhood for most of the day.