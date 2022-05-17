BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline schools will be open Tuesday after the teachers’ union and school committee reached a deal overnight to end the teachers’ strike.
The two sides confirmed they signed a tentative agreement at 4 a.m., after an 11-hour negotiating session, ending the strike that started early Monday morning.
Teachers will be in class to welcome students back.
The president of the Brookline Educators Union told WBZ-TV “the strike brought about wins on every BEU priority.”
The union had said there were three demands going into the strike – livable wages, classroom prep time and a more diverse staff.