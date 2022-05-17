BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston University community is on heightened alert as campus police investigate two incidents, including a sexual assault.
Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, a student reported that an unknown person forced his way into their apartment and assaulted the student. They were able to fight off the man and call police.READ MORE: LOOK: Killer whale spotted by fisherman off Nantucket
About 10 minutes later, three students reported they were “aggressively followed” by a newer model gray/silver Ford pickup truck. The man driving offered them a ride, police said. They were followed from Granby Street to South Campus where they were able to use an emergency call box.READ MORE: 2 Burlington driveway workers seriously hurt when dump truck contacts live wires
According to police, in both incidents, the suspect was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, dark skin, and thin build.
Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.MORE NEWS: FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11