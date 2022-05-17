BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics got some surprising — and unpleasant — news just a few hours before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals: Al Horford was not going to be available.

For the third time this season, Horford has landed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. The Celtics found out that Horford would miss Game 1 around 5 p.m., roughly three-and-a-half hours before tipoff.

Losing a starter ahead of the first game of the Conference Finals is not an ideal situation for any team. To make matters worse for the Celtics, Marcus Smart was also ruled out with a foot injury.

But Smart’s absence was expected. Horford’s was not. The veteran forward has been a huge piece of the Celtics’ top-ranked defense, with the 35-year-old enjoying a resurgent season in his return to Boston.

Horford told The Boston Globe in early April that he was fully vaccinated, but it remains unclear how long he’ll be out against the Heat. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka would not discuss whether or not Horford tested positive for COVID-19, which has been the team’s policy all year.

“He’s feeling fine and we’ll go from there,” said Udoka. “We’ll wait for the results of future tests.”

Horford missed five games when he entered protocol in December, and Udoka said that he’ll have to pass a certain number of tests in order to return. However, Udoka did not rule out Horford return for Game 2 on Thursday night.

“There are different protocols and tests that have to be passed and we’ll know more going forward,” Udoka said. “It’s not a definite that he’s out for two games.”

Typically, players (and some coaches) have missed five days after being placed in protocol. If that’s the case with Horford, he could be cleared to return on Sunday, May 22, which would put him back in the Celtics lineup for Monday night’s Game 4 in Boston. A string of negative tests could mean he’s back sooner.

But for now, we’ll have to play the waiting game.

Being without Horford (and Smart) for Game 1 obviously puts the Celtics in a tough spot. Grant Williams will get the start in Horford’s place, with Robert Williams starting at center. Robert Williams was inactive for Games 4-6 in the East Semis against the Bucks with knee soreness, and though he was active for Sunday’s Game 7, he did not play.

He’ll now play a lot for Boston with Horford out Tuesday night. Daniel Theis should also get some extended run off the bench. Once again, it’s “next man up” for the Boston Celtics.

“We unfortunately had quite a bit of practice with this early in the season, due to injuries and COVID situations,” Udoka said Tuesday. “Just like Game 2 [against Milwaukee] when we won without Marcus and Derrick [White] stepped up, and the last three games without Robert, other guys had to step up. We’ll do the same with these guys out [for Game 1].”