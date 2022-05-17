BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be shorthanded when they tip off the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Not only will Marcus Smart miss Game 1 with a foot injury, but Al Horford has also been ruled out due to Health & Safety Protocols.

That is going to make stealing the first game of the series in Miami extremely difficult for Boston.

Smart’s absence should come as no surprise, as he was listed as questionable on Monday after he suffered a right mid-foot sprain during Boston’s Game 7 win over the Bucks on Sunday. He received treatment throughout the day on Tuesday leading up to Game 1, but is too hurt to play.

Horford being out is a huge surprise, as he was at Boston’s shootaround Tuesday morning. His absence will leave the Celtics without a key piece of the team’s defense, as Horford figured to match up with Miami big man Bam Adebayo.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after the news broke that “Boston is preparing for the likely scenario of Al Horford remaining in the league’s Health and Safety Protocols through Game 2 on Thursday.” Horford only missing two games seems like the best-case scenario for the Celtics at the moment.

This is the third time this season that Horford has entered Health & Safety Protocols. He told The Boston Globe in early April that he had been vaccinated for COVID-19 amid a flurry of concerns that he and other Celtics players wouldn’t be able to in Canada if Boston matched up with the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

The 35-year-old Horford had played in all 11 games so far this postseason, averaging 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds for Boston in addition to his stellar defense. We’ll hopefully find out more about his status going forward when Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has his pre-game press conference at 7pm.

Smart missed Game 2 of the East semis against the Bucks with a quad injury. He returned for the final five games and averaged 14.0 points off 41 percent shooting and 5.7 assists for the series. He bounced back after a brutal finish to Game 5 and scored 21 points off 5-for-9 shooting from three in Game 6. Smart scored 11 points to go with 10 assists in Boston’s Game 7 win on Sunday.

With Smart out, Derrick White will likely get the start at point guard for Boston. Robert Williams is expected to play significant minutes for the Celtics after missing the last five games with knee soreness, according Wojnarowski, and could get the start at center for the Celtics, with Grant Williams starting again at power forward.