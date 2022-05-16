BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts failed to agree on a contract extension ahead of the season, the shortstop said that he was done negotiating until the winter. He may be changing his tune a bit.

Bogaerts’ future in Boston is one of the great unknowns at the moment. He can opt out of his deal at the end of the season, and while he continues to say that he would like to finish out his career with the only team that he’s ever played for, the Red Sox may not be too eager to give him the contract that he deserves. In spring training, the Boston brass essentially offered Bogaerts the deal he can opt out of, with one additional year and $30 million added to the end.

He declined, and talks have been shelved so that Bogaerts can focus on the 2022 season. But with some trade rumors surfacing last week, it sounds like he would be open to at least hearing what the Red Sox have to say in attempts to work out a new pact.

“I don’t know how this would work. But if they talk to [agent Scott Boras] behind closed doors and it’s something that’s fair, he can come to me,” Bogaerts told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe over the weekend. “We’ll see how that goes.”

The big part of that statement is where Bogaerts mentions “something that is fair.” Boston’s offer to Bogearts during spring training was essentially a four-year deal for $90 million, averaging out to $22.5 million per season. That would be a bargain for a player like Bogaerts, especially with the shortstop market expected to explode this offseason.

But the whole situation got a lot more interesting last week when a pair of baseball writers each mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals as a potential trade partner with Boston. It caught Bogaerts a bit off guard considering it’s still only May, and those rumblings may prompt him to begin talks with the Red Sox again — or at least listen if the Red Sox had something new to offer.