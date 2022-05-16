BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron still hasn’t decided if his hockey career will continue. He still needs more time before making such an important life decision.

But if he does return, Bergeron said it will be for only one team: The Boston Bruins.

During his end-of-season chat with reporters on Monday, Bergeron was asked if he could see himself playing anywhere but Boston.

“No,” he said adamantly. “I’ve been here m whole career and it’s a special place for me.”

Bergeron has spent all 18 seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins, serving as one of the faces of the franchise and the best all-around player on the ice. There had been some speculation that maybe the Quebec native would want to finish out his playing days for the rival Montreal Canadiens closer to home, but Bergeron ended that speculation on Monday.

It’s Boston or nothing for the 36-year-old, who joined the Bruins organization as a second-round pick in 2003.

As for when he’ll make his decision on whether to return or not, Bergeron said there was no timeframe. The Bruins season just ended two days ago, and Bergeron spent his time since Boston’s Game 7 loss to the Hurricanes relaxing with family.

His decision to play another season will come soon enough.

“I don’t know. It’s just more time, I guess. It’s only been a couple of days,” he said. “I’m going to need time to think about a lot of things and come up with the best decision for myself and my family.”