BOSTON (CBS) – We are in for a terrific week of weather in New England.

It would be nice to get some rain tonight, as it has been a dry stretch and there isn’t much in the forecast ahead.

First things first. Monday is our first 8 p.m. sunset of 2022!

We won’t have a sunset earlier than 8 p.m. again until August 5.

SEVERE WEATHER MONDAY?

There is a potent cold front approaching from the west.

There will be some severe thunderstorms and perhaps even tornadoes across parts of the mid-Atlantic and New York state.

By the time they reach central and eastern Massachusetts, we expect the storms to have weakened significantly, likely below severe threshold.

Any showers that do survive the trip eastward would likely be after 7 p.m. in our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and drier with lowering humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s

Wednesday: The pick of the week and our NEXT WINNER. Plenty of sunshine, very dry air and seasonal temperatures. Will be just a tad breezy.

End of the week: Looks like we get HOT by Saturday with a real chance of our first widespread 90+ temperatures. Uncertain whether the heat hangs on through Sunday.

Both the Red Sox and WooSox are home this week. It will be a great stretch of weather for baseball!

