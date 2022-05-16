BOSTON (CBS) — After the Celtics thoroughly dismantled the Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday, finishing off an epic Eastern Conference semifinal showdown between the two teams, the two stars of the series embraced at half court. When their battle was done, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum shared a moment of mutual respect on the floor.

The two had just gone toe-to-toe for seven games, with Tatum’s team sending the defending champions home for the summer. It was a grueling seven-game war where both players having to work for every point they scored. When it was all said and done, Giannis, a two-time MVP and last year’s Finals MVP, had something to say to Tatum.

Sunday’s 109-81 blowout loss was a crushing blow to Antetokounmpo. But even in defeat, he had to share his respect with Tatum.

“It hurts not to win. But at the end of the day, the way my mom raised me, my dad raised me, I’m a good human being. I’ve got to wish Tatum and his team the best for them moving forward,” he said. “I think they played great, were able to win the series and I wish the best of luck for him to continue playing great and leading his team to hopefully a championship.

“I think they’re a great team and they have great chemistry. They have an opportunity to win one, so, I told him that,” Antetokounmpo added. “I gave him my respect, he gave me his respect back, so that was it.”

The mutual admiration was flowing when Tatum stepped to the podium as well. He lauded the Bucks for being a team of champions that made everything difficult for the Celtics throughout their seven-game series.

“It was not easy at all and we give them a lot of credit and respect,” said Tatum. “They made it tough and we had to earn it.”

Jaylen Brown echoed that sentiment, putting Antetokounmpo ahead of everyone else in the NBA.

“Giannis is the best player in the world. You can see why a lot of people say that. He’s just relentless in his approach,” Brown said of the Milwaukee superstar. “Aggressive all the time and is not going to be denied. That was tough for us. His level of physicality challenged us all to be disciplined and match his aggressiveness.

“It was incredible the way he was able to do what he did with his team,” Brown added. “They’re scoring 94 points and he has 40 of them — that [stuff] is crazy. We respect and give credit where credit is due.”

Antetokounmpo averaged an incredible 33.9 points to go with 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the series. He scored 40 or more points in three games, and had 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists in Sunday’s losing effort.

But the Celtics smothering defense made him work for everything, and Boston players have the bumps and bruises to prove it. They believe that the physicality they saw from Giannis last series has them ready and prepared for another difficult matchup with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.