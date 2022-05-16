BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Debbie writes, “My husband and I were exposed to COVID at a wake. He tested positive on a home test while I tested negative, but I have the same symptoms as my husband. How come my test came back negative?”

If the home rapid test was negative, you should test again in a few days. It can take some time for those tests to detect the virus. Otherwise, you could go somewhere to have a PCR test done which is more accurate. If your husband tested positive and you both have the same symptoms, chances are you both have COVID even if your test was initially negative.

A faithful listener writes, “I just went for my annual mammogram, and they warned me that the booster is causing even more lymph node reactions than the original vaccine and people are having to return for rechecks multiple times. I rescheduled. Maybe you should remind viewers?”

Thank you for your email and for the reminder. Yes, like others, I had more pain and swelling of my armpit after my boosters than after my original vaccines. Temporary lymph node swelling is a completely normal side effect of the COVID vaccines and boosters but can lead to false-positive readings on mammograms. Some experts recommend that you wait 4-6 weeks after your last COVID shot before getting a mammogram. However, in some cases, mammograms should not be delayed. So, consult your doctor before postponing your test.

Eric says, “I will be flying to Florida next week to visit elderly parents and wearing an N95 mask. Should I try to convince the person sitting next to me to wear a mask (I will have extras) or do I just deal with the anxiety?”

I’m so glad you’re taking precautions to protect your elderly parents. I think if you’re wearing a high-quality N95 mask on the plane, you’ll be well protected. For those of us who still wear a mask most places in public, it’s hard not to feel vulnerable around those who are maskless, but if you are vaccinated and boosted and are wearing a high-quality N95, KN95, or KF94 mask, you should feel pretty safe around others