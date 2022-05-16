BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins made their first move of the offseason on Monday. Two days after the team was knocked out of the NHL Playoffs, Boston signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to a two-year contract extension.
The deal will have an annual cap hit of $1,137,500, GM Don Sweeney announced Monday.
The 25-year-old blueliner missed the majority of the 2021-22 season after he suffered a torn ACL in December. He was limited to just 10 games with the Bruins, tallying three assists to go with 24 hits while averaging 15:44 of ice time.
But Boston has not yet lost faith in Zboril, who was drafted by the Bruins with the 13th overall pick in 2015. He's played in just 54 games for Boston over three seasons, dishing out 12 assists. Zboril has spent the bulk of his career in Providence, where he scored 11 goals to go with 46 assists and was a plus-35 over 182 games.
With this new contract, he should figure into the Bruins’ defensive corps in the 2022-23 season.