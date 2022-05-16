BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline teachers went on strike Monday and schools were closed.
Teachers formed a picket line at the high school after a failed weekend of negotiations with the school committee. A union representative said a mediation session is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
According to a statement from the school committee, a preliminary injunction was issued against the union on Friday in Norfolk County Superior Court that prohibits them from striking or threatening to strike.
The union said the school committee did not provide proposals for key issues including guaranteed daily duty-free prep time, guaranteed time for weekly collaboration, and “substantive” action on attracting and retaining educators of color.
The school committee said its contract offer included a 6% pay increase from 2020-2023 followed by an 8% raise from 2023-2026. The board also said it proposed a forum to address issues of “justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”
An announcement on any further school closings will be made by Tuesday at 6 a.m.