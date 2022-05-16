It sounds like Xander Bogaerts would be open to in-season extension talks with Red SoxWhen the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts failed to agree on a contract extension ahead of the season, the shortstop said that he was done negotiating until the winter. He may be changing his tune a bit.

What Giannis Antetokounmpo said to Jayson Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win over BucksAfter the Celtics thoroughly dismantled the Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday, finishing off an epic Eastern Conference semifinal showdown between the two teams, the two stars of the series embraced at half court. When their battle was done, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum shared a moment of mutual respect on the floor.

Celtics core group makes their statement with series win over BucksThe Celtics aren't done yet, not when the ultimate goal is to add to Boston's vast collection of banners. But their seven-game series win over the Bucks the defining moment for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart -- for now.

Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals ScheduleThe Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll battle with the top-seeded Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Grant Williams steps up with career game to lead Celtics to Game 7 win over BucksGrant Williams had the game of his life for the Celtics in a Game 7 win over the Bucks, and now has his name next to Steph Curry in the NBA record books.