BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are getting Robert Williams back for Sunday’s deciding Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Or at least a little bit of Robert Williams back.

The center is available to play in the winner-takes-all tilt in Boston, but he won’t start against the Bucks, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka announced in his pre-game press conference. Williams, who missed the last three games of the series with left knee soreness, will be used “as needed” on Sunday.

“He hasn’t done a whole lot of basketball activity the last week. He’s been managing the pain. Structurally he’s OK,” Udoka said ahead of Game 7. “He won’t start; we’ll go with our normal rotation the last three games and use him as needed.”

That will leave Grant Williams in the starting five for the fourth straight game. He has averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 rebounds over the first six contests of the series, and played some solid defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo, but has struggled over the last two games. Williams had just two points over Games 5 and 6, both of which came at the free throw line, shooting 0-for-6 from the floor. He is just 5-for-24 overall and 2-for-14 from three-point range over the last four games.

Robert Williams was a late scratch for Game 4 in Milwaukee last week and was questionable for both Game 5 and Game 6 but ultimately did not play. He’s dealing with soreness in the same knee that he underwent surgery on for a torn meniscus at the end of March, but this injury came from of a collision with Antetokounmpo back in Game 3.

“He’s OK, but we’re not relying on him to come back for Game 7 to save the day. He’s available after getting better over the last week and is available,” said Udoka.

Williams started the first three games against Milwaukee, averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks. He appeared to be tentative at times as he worked his way back from surgery, but should be able to help Boston on defense and on the boards against the Bucks in Game 7 — if needed.

Given it’s a Game 7 though, it’s good that the Celtics will have all hands on deck against Giannis and Company. Tipoff on Sunday is shortly after 3:30pm at TD Garden.