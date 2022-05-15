ATLANTA, Ga. (New England Revolution) — The New England Revolution (3-5-3, 12 pts.) played Atlanta United FC (4-4-3; 15 pts.) to a 2-2 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Adam Buksa scored two goals for the second time this week as his scoring streak improves to six games in all competitions, while Carles Gil and Sebastian Lletget picked up assists on the two goals.

Matt Turner made a world-class save in the 11th minute, leaping to deny Thiago Almada’s free kick from the top of the penalty area. However, Almada got his revenge in the 15th minute as his curling right-footed shot tucked just inside the back post to put Atlanta ahead 1-0. Turner and defender Brandon Bye both made their 100th MLS regular season starts, while Henry Kessler earned his 50th career league start – all with New England.

2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, @headdturnerr. pic.twitter.com/nRU74dwsSu — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 15, 2022

Adam Buksa equalized for New England in the 30th minute as he scored in a career-best sixth straight game in all competitions. Carles Gil recorded the assist on Buksa’s goal, marking his fourth consecutive league game with a helper, the longest streak in MLS this season.

In the 55th minute, Buksa chested down a pass from Sebastian Lletget and roofed a shot past Bobby Shuttleworth for his second goal of the game. Buksa now has back-to-back braces after he scored a pair in the Revolution’s U.S. Open Cup win on Wednesday night. Buksa has tallied 24 goals from open play since arriving in New England, most in MLS by two since 2020, as he increases his totals to six league goals and 10 in all competitions.

Lovely ball, lovely finish. pic.twitter.com/pAjwW2Okd3 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 15, 2022

Atlanta pulled level via Luiz Araujo’s goal in the 63rd minute, forcing the two sides to split the points. Tommy McNamara had an opportunity to win it for the visitors late, bus his shot rang off the post in the 87th minute.

The Revolution are back on the road next Saturday, May 21 for a rematch with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Saturday’s match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET locally on WSBK-TV38 and myRITV (Rhode Island), as well as on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.