Celtics ready for an epic Game 7 against Bucks at TD GardenIt's only fitting that Celtics-Bucks is coming down to a Game 7.

Red Sox get 1st series victory in month, win 11-3 at TexasRafael Devers also homered for Boston, which set a season high for runs and has won the first two in the three-game weekend series.

Hurricanes eliminate Bruins in first round, beating Boston 3-2 in Game 7The B's, despite winning all three of their games at TD Garden during the series, fall in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jayson Tatum painted his masterpiece in Celtics' Game 6 win over BucksWith the Celtics facing elimination on Friday night, they needed a superstar performance out of Jayson Tatum. That is exactly what they got from the 24-year-old in Game 6 against the Bucks.

NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday, including Bruins-HurricanesEveryone loves a Game 7. And on Saturday, the NHL has three of them.