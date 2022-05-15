BROOKLINE (CBS) – After negotiations into the early morning hours Sunday failed to reach a resolution, the Brookline Educators Union voted to strike starting Monday.
The union bargained with the Brookline School Committee for nearly nine hours, stalling Sunday just before 4 a.m., but the sides could not reach a contract agreement.
Union members said the School Committee did not provide proposals for key issues including guaranteed daily duty-free prep time, guaranteed time for weekly collaboration, and “substantive” action on attracting and retaining educators of color.
“Brookline educators can no longer tolerate the School Committee’s dismissive attitude toward educators or its willingness to dismantle the quality of our schools,” the union said in a statement. “We remain open to negotiating with the School Committee throughout Sunday and beyond, to resolve a fair contract that preserves the working and learning conditions that our students and educators deserve.”
According to a statement from the Brookline School Committee, a preliminary injunction was issued against the union on Friday in Norfolk County Superior Court that prohibits them from striking or threatening to strike.
The School Committee said its offer included a 6% pay increase from 2020-2023 followed by an 8% raise from 2023-2026. The board also said it proposed a forum to address issues of “justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”
“Nonetheless, the BEU has announced its intention to strike beginning on Monday, May 16. More information will be provided to the community later today, including whether schools will be open [Monday],” the School Committee said.
The School Committee is holding a virtual meeting to discuss what this means for students on Sunday at 10 a.m.