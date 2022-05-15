BOSTON (CBS) — Police are looking for a man after a reported rape in Boston. Officers were called to the area of Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5’8″, medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and gray sneakers. He was driving a black, four-door Honda Fit that may have had temporary out-of-state plates.
The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400.
The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.