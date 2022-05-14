RANDOLPH (CBS) — A longtime Randolph police officer has died after being involved in a car crash Saturday morning with another car on Route 3 South. Officer Michael D. Beal, who had been with the Randolph police department for 35 years, was identified as the person who died.
The crash happened in Hingham around 6 a.m.
Beal leaves behind a wife and eight children.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said state police were called to Route 3 South and found Beal on the road and his car crashed and rested in the median.
The other car was found stationary in the breakdown lane with damage to the front of it. The person driving that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
"He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department," said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it is unclear if the officer was on-duty at the time.