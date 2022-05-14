Hurricanes eliminate Bruins in first round, beating Boston 3-2 in Game 7The B's, despite winning all three of their games at TD Garden during the series, fall in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Celtics ready for an epic Game 7 against Bucks at TD GardenIt's only fitting that Celtics-Bucks is coming down to a Game 7.

Jayson Tatum painted his masterpiece in Celtics' Game 6 win over BucksWith the Celtics facing elimination on Friday night, they needed a superstar performance out of Jayson Tatum. That is exactly what they got from the 24-year-old in Game 6 against the Bucks.

NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday, including Bruins-HurricanesEveryone loves a Game 7. And on Saturday, the NHL has three of them.

Pivetta ends streak, Martinez extends his in 7-1 Red Sox win over RangersNick Pivetta allowed a run and three hits in a season-long seven innings to win for the first time since August and the Boston Red Sox had a four-run sixth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night.