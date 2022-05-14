RANDOLPH (CBS) — A Randolph police officer has died after being involved in a car crash with another car on Route 3 Saturday morning. Officer Michael D. Beal was identified as the person who died.
The crash happened by the Derby Street exit.
"He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department," said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.
Beal leaves behind a wife and eight children.
Officer Beal had been a part of the Randolph police department for 35 years.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it is unclear if the officer was on-duty at the time.