BOSTON (CBS) — A deadly police-involved shooting took place in Boston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Glendale Street in Dorchester.
Police said officers responded to a report of a man screaming, and when they arrived that man stabbed an officer in the upper torso.READ MORE: Here's the forecast and timeline of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night
Another officer shot and killed that man, police said.
Two officers are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
At the scene, investigators gathered witness interviews and collected evidence.
“This is a very active investigation, the scene is still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed. This is the reminder of the dangers officers face every day and how quickly events can unfold when officers respond to a call,” said Police Chief Gregory Long.
Glendale Street is expected to be closed well into Saturday.MORE NEWS: Worcester advises residents to wear masks indoors as COVID cases surge
Police have not identified the man yet but said he appeared to be in his late 40s. It’s unclear what provoked the screaming in the first place.