BOSTON (CBS) — A deadly police-involved shooting took place in Boston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Glendale Street in Dorchester.

Police said officers responded to a report of a man screaming, and when they arrived that man stabbed an officer in the upper torso.

Another officer shot and killed that man, police said. The man has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Ortiz of Revere.

Two officers are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, investigators gathered witness interviews and collected evidence.

“This is a very active investigation, the scene is still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed. This is the reminder of the dangers officers face every day and how quickly events can unfold when officers respond to a call,” said Police Chief Gregory Long.

Glendale Street is expected to be closed well into Saturday.

Dorchester residents say they awoke to the sound of gunfire outside their home on Glendale Street.

“I just heard people screaming and crying and I heard a bunch of sirens. I thought I was dreaming,” one resident said.

On Saturday morning, friends and family of Ortiz embraced each other in tears and placed candles on the sidewalk.

“Its not even summer yet,” another resident said. “Things like this happen in the summer.”

All throughout out the day, friends and family came to Glendale Street to offer condolences to Ortiz’s family.