HANSON (CBS) — Hanson Police have issued a warning about a suspicious man who approached children Saturday morning and asked them to get inside his van.
The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. on Whitman Street. Police said a 911 caller reported his son and a friend, who are under 12, were approached by a man who asked if they wanted any toys.
“The children stated no, and then the man told one of the kids to ‘just get in’ to his van,” said police.
The kids ran off and told a parent.
Police found video of a white work van in the area from a neighbor. The van may be a Ford E-Series E-250 cargo van with roof racks and running boards. According to the kids, there was rust on the van and some kind of writing on the back.
The van passed by the children once and then stopped on a second pass for a minute before the man talked to the kids, police said. It then drove off toward East Washington Street.
Anyone with information about the van or the driver should call police at 781-293-4625.