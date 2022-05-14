BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds gathered for an abortion-rights rally on Boston Common Saturday. Many in the crowd were holding signs with different sayings such as “keep abortion legal” and “keep your laws off our bodies.”
This comes about 10 days after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggested that the landmark Roe v. Wade case is set to be overturned.READ MORE: Davis Farmland thanks first responders with free entry this weekend
The Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, ACLU of Massachusetts, and Reproductive Equity Now organized the rally.READ MORE: Hanson police stop search for hit-and-run driver, say car was not involved in crash left bicyclist seriously hurt
Attorney General Maura Healey planned to attend.MORE NEWS: Here's the forecast and timeline of the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night
Overturning Roe would pave the way for states to make their own decisions on abortion. Massachusetts lawmakers took action in 2020 to codify abortion rights into state law.