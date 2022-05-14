CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Weather

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston was among several cities and towns across New England that either tied or broke a record for highest temperature on May 14.

According to National Weather Service, Boston tied a record high at 86 degrees, matching a mark set in 1879.

Here were all the spots across New England that hit record highs for May 14, per NWS:

Maine:

Augusta ME – 91 (previous high: 87 in 1961)
Bangor, ME – 91 (previous high: 87 in 1961)
Caribou, ME – 82 (previous high: 81 in 1961)
Millinocket, ME – 91 (previous high: 87 in 1961)
Portland, ME – 84 (previous high: 81 in 1961)

New Hampshire:

Manchester, NH – 91 (previous high: 81 in 2004)

Vermont:

Burlington, VT – 88 (previous high: 86 in 1961)
Montpelier, VT – 88 (previous high: 85 in 1961)
Morrisville, VT – 88 (previous high: 86 in 2004)
Saint Johnsbury, VT – 89 (previous high: 85 in 2004)
Springfield, VT – 88 (previous high: 84 in 2004)

CBSBoston.com Staff