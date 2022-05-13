WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that injured a WRTA bus driver. Dashaun Stokes-Sims is facing multiple charges.
According to police, Stokes-Sims got on a bus on Lincoln Street Wednesday, slashed at the driver's face, and then ran off.
The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He received multiple stitches for a wound that stretched from his ear to his chin.
Stokes-Sims was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Anyone with information should call police at 508-799-8651 or anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD with your message.