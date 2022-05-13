WORCESTER (CBS) — The city of Worcester is advising residents to wear masks indoors as COVID cases surge in the city.
“With the number of new positive COVID-19 cases reaching their highest point since February and increasing levels of COVID-19 in regional wastewater, city health officials today issued an advisory strongly encouraging residents to wear masks when indoors and around others,” a statement said Friday.
Residents should also get the vaccines and boosters they are eligible for.
COVID cases in Worcester have been rising since March 12. The seven-day daily average of new positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 128.9. Hospitalizations at the city’s hospitals have also increased, there are currently 72 COVID-19-positive inpatients, 11 are in intensive care.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) elevated Worcester County’s community risk level to high.