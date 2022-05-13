WALTHAM (CBS) — A free library in Waltham has been raided for the fourth time this year. Organizers of the “Little Queer Library” said that once again, someone has stolen 50 books aimed at LGBTQ teens from the sidewalk library.
The latest incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera but it’s difficult to make out any defining features. The person also ripped up plants and dumped other supplies inside, library organizers said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Waltham Police.