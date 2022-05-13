PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Police are continuing to search for a man who has attacked several college students in Providence. A new video of the suspect was released Friday.
In the video, you can see the suspect carrying a tiki torch as he wanders through a parking lot. It was taken near the scene of a May 3 attack where a college student was sexually assaulted.READ MORE: Marvin McClendon held without bail in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence
Police said the suspect wore numerous different outfits on the night of the attack, walked in a pigeon-toed manner, and spoke with a Rhode Island, Boston, or New England accent. He is a light-skinned man, approximately 5’8”-5’10” and about 160 pounds. He is believed to be in his late 20s to late 30s.
READ MORE: New DNA links Roslindale man to unrelated rape cases from 2007 and 2013, DA says
Last week, Jill Miele, a Johnson and Wales University student from Wilmington, said she was home alone earlier this month when her third-floor Providence apartment was broken into. She had locked her doors and wasn’t attacked — but it left her and her roommates rattled.
At least two other women have reported being attacked in the past couple of weeks.MORE NEWS: Worcester police arrest Dashaun Stokes-Sims in connection with bus driver stabbing
Anyone with information should call Providence Police Detective Sherman at 401-340-8920 or Detective Sergeant Muriel at 401-641-6646.