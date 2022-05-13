MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — It’s another sign of summer. The Mount Washington Auto Road is opening on Saturday at 9 a.m.
For the first time in 2022, drivers will be able to take their own car up to New England’s highest peak.
Most of the snow has melted, so the road will be open the next two weekends. Then, starting Memorial Day weekend, it will be open daily and two-hour guided tours will be available.
The 7.6-mile road that takes visitors through four ecological zones up to the 6,288-foot summit first opened in 1861. At the top, drivers can see sights up to 130 miles away, as far west as New York.