BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,654 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, and the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 8.68%.
There were nine additional deaths reported.
Currently, there are 729 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 64 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,663,904. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,252.
There were 59,517 total new tests reported.