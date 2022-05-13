BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts reached a new record high for the fifth day in a row Friday, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is now $4.47.
That’s up two cents from Thursday and 17 cents in the last week. A year ago at this time it was $1.58 lower at $2.89 a gallon.
The national average is now $4.43 a gallon, also a new record AAA said Friday. California has the highest average price at $5.87 a gallon.
Diesel prices have also hit a new high in Massachusetts, now averaging $6.33 as of Friday.