'The Extender' Scott Foster to referee Celtics-Bucks Game 6For potentially the first time ever, Celtics fans will have no qualms about the officiating crew in Friday night's must-win Game 6 against the Bucks.

Robert Williams once again listed as questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 6Celtics big man Robert Williams is once again listed as questionable for Boston's must-win Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night.

Ernie Adams announced 2022 Patriots schedule and it was amazingMost NFL teams used some sort of highly produced video or even animation to announce their 2022 schedule on Thursday night. But the Patriots had something much, much better: Ernie Adams in front of a white board.

Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti dies at age 89Gino Gappelletti, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 89.

Full New England Patriots 2022 schedule releasedIt's officially time for football fans in New England to make their plans for the fall.