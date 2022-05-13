LAWRENCE (CBS) – Marvin McClendon, the 74-year-old man charged with the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence, will be arraigned Friday.
McClendon was arrested in Alabama last month and was brought back to Massachusetts this week for his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
According to the Essex District Attorney’s office, McClendon is a retired Massachusetts Department of Corrections officer and was doing carpentry work at the time of the murder.
Tremblay, who lived in Salem, New Hampshire, was with her mother and mother’s boyfriend at a social club in Lawrence shortly before she was killed. She left the club to play in nearby neighborhoods and was later found stabbed to death in a freight yard off Andover Street on September 12, 1988. The case had been unsolved for more than 33 years.
Last month, Essex D.A. Jonathan Blodgett said evidence recovered from the girl’s body led them to McClendon, but he would not provide specifics, saying more information would come out at the arraignment. The D.A. said McClendon had been a person of interest in the case “for some time.”
McClendon lived in Chelmsford in 1988 and investigators said he had multiple ties to Lawrence.
It’s not clear yet if McClendon knew Tremblay or her family.