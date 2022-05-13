HANSON (CBS) — Fire destroyed a two-person helicopter in Hanson Friday morning.
Firefighters responded just before 8 a.m. to Cranland Airport on Route 58, where the small experimental aircraft was in flames.
Photos showed crews dousing the charred remains. The helicopter was on the ground when the fire happened, and nobody was hurt.
According to the fire department, the helicopter pilot reported smelling gas when starting the engine and got out just as the fire began. The cause of the fire is under investigation.