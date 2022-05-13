BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics big man Robert Williams is once again listed as questionable for Boston’s must-win Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night. The Celtics are down 3-2 in their playoff series against the Bucks, and could use another big body to help on the glass as they look to stave off elimination.
Williams was a late scratch for Game 4 and was listed as questionable ahead of Game 5, but ultimately missed his second straight game Wednesday night with swelling in his left knee. He underwent surgery on that knee in late March after tearing his meniscus and missed about a month of action.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday ahead of Boston's Game 5 loss that the swelling in Williams' knee had gone down, but his movement was still restricted. The Celtics still see this issue as a "flare-up" due to Williams' increased minutes since he returned midway through Boston's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.
Williams started the first three games against Milwaukee this series, playing 23, 25 and 22 minutes, respectively. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over those three contests, but was not his usual bouncy self and appeared tentative at times on the floor.
But after Boston allowed 17 offensive rebounds in their Game 5 loss, the Celtics can use all the help that they can get on the glass. We’ll get a better idea of Williams’ Game 6 status when Udoka chats with reporters later Friday morning, though it will likely come down to a game-time decision.