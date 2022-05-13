BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, a popular rooftop spot is reopening, Fenway Park is hosting a card show, and local theatres are offering a great new program. It’s all a part of this weekend’s To Do List.
REVERE ROOFTOP REOPENING
The Revere Rooftop is reopening on May 19. To start out, it will be open every Thursday to Sunday from 4-8 p.m., and guests can order food and drinks from a new menu. Mid-June, it will be open daily as a place to lounge in the nice weather.
When: Reopening Day is Thursday, May 19 (times vary after that)
Where: Revere Rooftop, 200 Stuart Street, Boston
Cost: N/A
FIRST ANNUAL FENWAY CARD SHOW
This weekend for the first time, the Fenway Card Show will be held inside the historic ballpark. It's presented by Big Night Entertainment and Fenway Sports Management. On Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to check out sports cards, memorabilia, autographs.
When: May 14-15 from 9am-5pm
Where: Fenway Park, 14 Lansdowne Street, Boston
Cost: Admission is $20 per day
SPECIAL THEATRE PERKS
And perfect for the theatre lovers out there, a new program called "The Regulars" that offers special perks at the Wilber and Chevalier Theatres. For an annual fee, the VIP membership offers benefits like skipping the line, complimentary tickets, discounts, and backstage passes.
When: Launched in May
Where: The Wilbur Theatre, and the Chevalier Theatre
Cost: $299 annually