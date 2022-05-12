WORCESTER (CBS) – It took them three days, but a group of Worcester Police officers ran 425 miles to Washington, DC to honor fallen officer Manny Familia.
The 20 officers left Worcester’s Green Hill Park Monday morning and arrived at the National Law Enforcement Memorial just before 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Officer Familia’s name was recently added to the memorial. He drowned on June 4, 2021 while trying to save a 14-year-old boy who had gone underwater in a pond at Green Hill Park. The teen also died.
Officer Familia was just 38 years old. He left behind a wife and two children.