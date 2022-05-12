Hampus Lindholm sounds ready to return for Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6The Bruins need to win Thursday night to force a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes. It looks like Boston will have its top defensive pairing intact for Game 6.

Report: Patriots will play on Thanksgiving night against VikingsThe Patriots will be playing in Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, in prime time, against the Vikings, according to a report.

Amid heated playoff battle with Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo contemplates a year off from basketballThe Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year.

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying tournamentThe U.S. Open returns to Massachusetts next month. It may involve a former Patriots player and fan favorite in Danny Woodhead.

Matt Patricia may be calling Patriots' offensive plays this season, with Joe Judge as key assistantWe've known for a while that Bill Belichick is quite fond of Matt Patricia's football acumen. The head coach's faith in Patricia is perhaps about to reach new levels.