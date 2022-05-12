BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is releasing its 2022 schedule on Thursday night. In the meantime, reports are popping up left and right about certain games on certain dates featuring certain opponents.
Among those reports is one stating the Patriots will be playing in Minnesota on Thanksgiving night, in prime time, against the Vikings. The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian broke that news, with the kickoff coming at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Guregian also reported that the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 7.
The Patriots haven’t played on Thanksgiving since 2012, the world-famous “Butt Fumble” game featuring Mark Sanchez and the New York Jets. During the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have also played on Thanksgiving in 2010, 2002, and 2000 — all in Detroit.