BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,576 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, and the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has now increased to 8.24%.
It's the first time the positivity rate has spiked over 8% since January 28.
There were 16 additional deaths reported.
Currently, there are 728 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 66 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,659,250. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,243.
There were 70,283 total new tests reported.