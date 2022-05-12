FOXBORO (CBS) — Jarrett Stidham’s time in New England appears to be coming to an end. The Patriots are reportedly working on a trade that will send the fourth-year quarterback to the Raiders.
That comes according to NFL Network's Albert Breer, who reported Thursday morning that the teams would also flip late-round draft picks in the deal. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network later reported that the Pats are sending a seventh-round pick to Vegas and receiving a sixth-round pick in return.
The trade would reunite Stidham with Josh McDaniels, who took over as head coach of the Raiders after a long stint as New England's offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach. Stidham will slot in behind starter Derek Carr, Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert on Las Vegas' depth chart.
New England drafted Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He played in eight games between 2019 and 2020, completing 24 of his 48 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He did not play at all in 2021 after starting the season on Injured Reserve following offseason back surgery, and sat behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer on the QB depth chart.
The Patriots drafted quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round last month, leaving no room for Stidham on the depth chart.