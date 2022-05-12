Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying tournamentThe U.S. Open returns to Massachusetts next month. It may involve a former Patriots player and fan favorite in Danny Woodhead.

Matt Patricia may be calling Patriots' offensive plays this season, with Joe Judge as key assistantWe've known for a while that Bill Belichick is quite fond of Matt Patricia's football acumen. The head coach's faith in Patricia is perhaps about to reach new levels.

Patriots reportedly working on trade that will send Jarrett Stidham to RaidersJarrett Stidham's time in New England appears to be coming to an end. The Patriots are reportedly working on a trade that will send the fourth-year quarterback to the Raiders.

History is not on Celtics' side after blowing Game 5 to BucksThe Celtics let a golden opportunity slip away Wednesday night, blowing Game 5 to the Bucks on the TD Garden floor. Now they face the daunting task of having to win a Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday night just to force a Game 7.

Celtics have no one to blame but themselves for crushing Game 5 lossThe Celtics completely collapsed down the stretch in Game 5 against the Bucks, and have no one but themselves to blame.