HANSON (CBS) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Hanson Thursday evening.
Police are searching for a white SUV that is believed to have hit the bicyclist on Maquan Street at about 6 p.m. Police say it is a white four-door SUV, either a Lexus or a Mazda.READ MORE: Mother demands answers after school waited to call 911 after son had stroke
Surveillance video shows the SUV hitting a children’s playset and a mailbox seconds before police say that same SUV hit the bicyclist.
NEW: Nest camera video shows a white SUV hitting a mailbox and furniture on Maquan St in Hanson seconds before police say that same SUV hit a bicyclist and drove off, seriously injuring them. Hanson Police & State Police now need your help locating the vehicle in this clip. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/tnvwGzAlgd
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 12, 2022
The place where the bicyclist was hit is only about 50 feet away from the mailbox.READ MORE: Boston Public Library offering one-hour wedding ceremonies for $200
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe the driver knew they hit someone and still drove away.
“Judging from some of the information we have gotten from people in the area, we believe that they would have known they’ve hit something,” said Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch. “Not necessarily a person, but they definitely would have known they struck something.”MORE NEWS: Schools recommend students wear masks as COVID cases rise
State Police are assisting in the investigation.