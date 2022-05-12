BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially time for football fans in New England to make their plans for the fall.
The NFL released the full schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday night, and that announcement of course included the schedule for the Patriots.
While the opponents for the upcoming season had been known since the end of last season, the specific dates and times weren’t known until the schedule release event.
Of note: The Patriots will be on the road for nine games and home for eight games, after hosting nine games last year, the first season with the 17-game schedule.
Here’s when and where the Patriots will be taking the field this fall.
Week 1: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 18 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 25, 1:00 p.m.
Week 4: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 9, 1:00 p.m.
Week 6: at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 16, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m. (Monday Night Football)
Week 8: at New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 6, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 10: BYE WEEK
Week 11: vs. New York Jets, Sunday Nov. 20, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving night)
Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m.
Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m.
Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 8:20 p.m.
Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday Dec. 24, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday January 1, 1:00 p.m. (WBZ)
Week 18: at Buffalo Bills, TBD January 7 or 8